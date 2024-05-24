Updated Honda Civic gets new tech and hybrid power
27 May 2024 - 08:41
Now in its 11th generation, a new upgrade has benefited the Honda Civic range with more features and hybrid power trains. It also looks more aggressive thanks to a redesigned front fascia with a front lower spoiler, darker taillights and black 18-inch wheels. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.