Motoring

Updated Honda Civic gets new tech and hybrid power

27 May 2024 - 08:41 By Motor News Reporter

Now in its 11th generation, a new upgrade has benefited the Honda Civic range with more features and hybrid power trains. It also looks more aggressive thanks to a redesigned front fascia with a front lower spoiler, darker taillights and black 18-inch wheels. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the Honda CR-V is difficult to justify for the money Motoring
  2. Updated Honda Civic gets new tech and hybrid power Motoring
  3. Cheers as 3 SA vineyards rank among world's top 50 for wine tourism Lifestyle
  4. The six cheapest SUV crossovers you can buy in SA today Motoring
  5. REVIEW | The Ford Territory is spacious, robust and family-friendly Motoring

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...