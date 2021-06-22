‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair

Chaos as overstretched hospitals put Covid negative and positive patients in same ward, beds and oxygen run out

“People have to stop moving around, start wearing masks and avoid contact with each other.”



While doctors struggle to find beds for the desperately ill, Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, says human behaviour is fuelling the intensity of the third wave of infections in the province...