News

‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair

Chaos as overstretched hospitals put Covid negative and positive patients in same ward, beds and oxygen run out

22 June 2021 - 13:32

“People have to stop moving around, start wearing masks and avoid contact with each other.”

While doctors struggle to find beds for the desperately ill, Dr Mary Kawonga, chairperson of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19, says human behaviour is fuelling the intensity of the third wave of infections in the province...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our mental health is in shreds’: Gauteng nurses drowning in third wave News
  2. ‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair News
  3. Quest for safe living pushes SA’s rich to the wild side News
  4. Chinese, Russian vaccines almost in SA, but don’t get too excited News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...