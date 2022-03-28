×

News

Ad of naked woman is just fine, but not one of woman glugging wine

Advertising Regulatory Board rules on two sexually explicit ads

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
28 March 2022 - 13:56

Complaints received by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) relating to two sexually explicit adverts have received different outcomes, with a nude billboard getting the thumbs up and a picture of a woman pouring wine into her mouth deemed offensive...

