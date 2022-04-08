JSC says no to Isaac Madondo for KZN judge president position
Commissioners question suitability in light of 'homophobic' comments
08 April 2022 - 15:21
After more than an hour of deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced it will not recommend KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo for the position of judge president in the province...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.