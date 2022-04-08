×

News

JSC says no to Isaac Madondo for KZN judge president position

Commissioners question suitability in light of 'homophobic' comments

08 April 2022 - 15:21 By Tania Broughton

After more than an hour of deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced it will not recommend KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo for the position of judge president in the province...

