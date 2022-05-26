×

News

High prevalence of history of depression in patients presenting with chronic pain

Women bear the brunt of chronic pain and depression — study

26 May 2022 - 10:53

Often people who are going through depression experience unexplained physical symptoms such as back pain or headaches that can weigh them down. Similarly, going through chronic pain can be so overwhelming that sufferers sometimes go into depression, creating a vicious cycle in which pain worsens symptoms of depression and depression worsens the feeling of pain...

