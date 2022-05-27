Court highlights need to protect gay community as pastor sentenced
Former TV presenter and minister jailed for seven years for rape of young man
27 May 2022 - 08:17
Former Mpuma Kapa TV resident pastor and founder of the God is Love Ministry Luthando Matodlana has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for the rape of a young man in 2013...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.