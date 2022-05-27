Makana anti-corruption official killed, follows deaths of other Eastern Cape civil servants
Calls for high-level investigation into murder of ‘principled, straight-talking’ Jeff Budaza
27 May 2022 - 08:50
Eastern Cape municipal employees are among a growing number of people shot dead — some of them in suspected hits — across the province...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.