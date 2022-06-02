Ex-Rhodes University staffers accused of siphoning R438,000
Most of the money was used to buy alcohol, says source close to the case
02 June 2022 - 10:54
They allegedly squandered thousands of rand on alcohol while working in cahoots with others who have since turned state witness, and now three former Rhodes University staff members have found themselves in court to face a slew of fraud-related charges...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.