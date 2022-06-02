×

News

Ex-Rhodes University staffers accused of siphoning R438,000

Most of the money was used to buy alcohol, says source close to the case

02 June 2022 - 10:54 By Devon Koen

They allegedly squandered thousands of rand on alcohol while working in cahoots with others who have since turned state witness, and now three former Rhodes University staff members have found themselves in court to face a slew of fraud-related charges...

