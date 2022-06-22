STATE CAPTURE WRAP
From Zuma to Fraser to Cyril, Zondo spares no one
Final state capture report paints a grim picture of the state of SA’s leadership
22 June 2022 - 23:45
It took four years, more than 300 witnesses, 8-million pages of documents and R1bn in taxpayer’s money to expose the true extent of SA’s crippling years of state capture under former president Jacob Zuma’s watch alongside his circle of friends in the now notorious Gupta family...
