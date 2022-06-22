STATE CAPTURE WRAP

From Zuma to Fraser to Cyril, Zondo spares no one

Final state capture report paints a grim picture of the state of SA’s leadership

It took four years, more than 300 witnesses, 8-million pages of documents and R1bn in taxpayer’s money to expose the true extent of SA’s crippling years of state capture under former president Jacob Zuma’s watch alongside his circle of friends in the now notorious Gupta family...