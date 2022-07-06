Principal fined R25k by Sace on charges of sexually harassing teacher
Council slaps headmaster with hefty fine despite being found not guilty in a Gauteng education department hearing
06 July 2022 - 21:05
A disciplinary tribunal convened by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) has slapped a school principal with a R25,000 fine after finding him guilty of sexually harassing a female teacher...
