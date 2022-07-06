Betrayed artists are left to fend for themselves: actor on Surtie-Richards’s death

Jack Devnarain urges actors, sports and cultural personalities to get financially and mentally fit, and to not shy away from demanding their contracts

Seasoned actor Jack Devnarain shared how one of SA’s most-loved actresses, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, spent her last days battling ill health and barely able to afford health care, as a wake-up call to actors and the entertainment industry...