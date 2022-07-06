Betrayed artists are left to fend for themselves: actor on Surtie-Richards’s death
Jack Devnarain urges actors, sports and cultural personalities to get financially and mentally fit, and to not shy away from demanding their contracts
06 July 2022 - 20:36
Seasoned actor Jack Devnarain shared how one of SA’s most-loved actresses, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, spent her last days battling ill health and barely able to afford health care, as a wake-up call to actors and the entertainment industry...
