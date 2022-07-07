×

Put a lid on it: pilot project aims to end Joburg’s open manhole crisis

Joburg Water’s mission to lockdown manhole covers targeted by thieves and vandals

07 July 2022 - 22:16 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A costly but undeniably effective solution to the challenge of the open manholes scattered across Johannesburg is in the pilot stage, but it could at last prevent the injuries and deaths that result when people fall into them...

