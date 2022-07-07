Put a lid on it: pilot project aims to end Joburg’s open manhole crisis
Joburg Water’s mission to lockdown manhole covers targeted by thieves and vandals
07 July 2022 - 22:16 By GILL GIFFORD
A costly but undeniably effective solution to the challenge of the open manholes scattered across Johannesburg is in the pilot stage, but it could at last prevent the injuries and deaths that result when people fall into them...
Put a lid on it: pilot project aims to end Joburg’s open manhole crisis
Joburg Water’s mission to lockdown manhole covers targeted by thieves and vandals
A costly but undeniably effective solution to the challenge of the open manholes scattered across Johannesburg is in the pilot stage, but it could at last prevent the injuries and deaths that result when people fall into them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos