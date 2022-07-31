×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fitness trackers get people moving more, global review finds

South Africans with wearable activity trackers moved more in hard lockdown

31 July 2022 - 18:47
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Fitness trackers motivate people to move more daily, a worldwide review of 400 studies has found — and recent research shows South Africans’ physical activity seems to follow this pattern...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Feeling stressed? Experts suggest workouts can be tailored to suit your mood Lifestyle
  2. Regular health checks can save you from hypertension, ‘the silent killer’ Health & Sex
  3. Addicted to scrolling? Here’s why and what you can do about it Health & Sex

Most read

  1. Fitness trackers get people moving more, global review finds News
  2. EDITORIAL | We must stop this brazen ilk of rapist gangs and tavern shooters News
  3. Inside the state’s contradictory case against Gardee murder accused News
  4. Family ‘hurt by cops’ statement’: tuck shop shooting survivor denies claims of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema