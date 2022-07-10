Social Media

Addicted to scrolling? Here’s why and what you can do about it

The average person spends 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media every day, and more and more people are seeking treatment for their app addictions

Am I addicted to social media? I’ve been pondering my habits. Perhaps a social media detox is the way to go; I decide I’ll try it “later” and conveniently forget about the idea...