News

Moving on up: women own or co-own more than half of SA’s homes

Research shows the percentage of properties bought by women-only has increased and a third of SA’s vehicles are bought by women

23 August 2022 - 17:25
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

New research on buying patterns shows that women own, either on their own or in partnership with someone else, more than half the residential properties registered in SA...

