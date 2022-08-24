×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now

Gwede Mantashe comes to Mashatile's rescue at national executive committee meeting as pro-Ramaphosa leaders call for his removal from the secretary-general's office.

24 August 2022 - 12:20 By Andisiwe Makinana and Kgothatso Madisa

The knives are out for ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as a handful of Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned national executive committee [NEC] members want him removed as acting secretary-general...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now News
  2. Researchers to explore weather conditions along Comrades route News
  3. Flood-struck homeless celebrate the privacy of a room, but where to go after 6 ... News
  4. IN PICS | The road to shelter for eThekwini’s homeless is paved with bumps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema