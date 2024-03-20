KZN truck driver arrested with 'stolen minerals' worth R15.5m
Richards Bay special task team hailed for latest arrest
20 March 2024 - 11:58
A 44-year-old KwaZulu-Natal truck driver is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in Empangeni after allegedly being found in possession of an estimated R15.5m worth of stolen zircon and graphite on Monday...
