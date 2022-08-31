×

News

Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders

Dr Nakampe Masiapato will oversee SA’s new streamlined Border Management Authority

31 August 2022 - 21:09 By HENDRIK HANCKE

With anti-immigrant sentiment becoming increasingly controversial, the man at the helm of SA’s latest bid to secure its borders has a mammoth task ahead of him...

