The costly route of private practice for unemployed doctors
Nearly 700 fully qualified doctors are left without jobs, but the route of opening a private practice is costly and often not sustainable
05 February 2024 - 21:49
While the majority of the nearly 700 unemployed doctors could soon be absorbed into the public health sector, opening a private practice is a costly alternative that the public will struggle to afford. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.