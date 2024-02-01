Abuse, death and teen pregnancy: how social development beneficiaries overcame troubles to pass matric
Matric achievers tell of aunts, fathers and grandparents stepping up to help them
01 February 2024 - 22:03
A 2023 matriculant, Zandile Mavimbela, detailed how she completed her national senior certificate with a bachelor pass despite growing up in foster care after losing both parents as a child and then her younger sister to suicide. ..
