Instead of celebrating women, we are mourning them, says judge
After killing his girlfriend, an acting judge has questioned why a parolee sentenced to life for killing his wife was released after 12 years
04 September 2022 - 18:27 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A parolee who should have still been in jail has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, who he stabbed 26 times in front of her mother and young children...
A parolee who should have still been in jail has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, who he stabbed 26 times in front of her mother and young children...
