×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Instead of celebrating women, we are mourning them, says judge

After killing his girlfriend, an acting judge has questioned why a parolee sentenced to life for killing his wife was released after 12 years

04 September 2022 - 18:27 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A parolee who should have still been in jail has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, who he stabbed 26 times in front of her mother and young children...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Zama zamas are getting out of control now’: tensions grow in Mpumalanga News
  2. Turning immigrants away from hospitals could come back to haunt us News
  3. Instead of celebrating women, we are mourning them, says judge News
  4. Public artworks in Joburg’s Newtown clinch top-notch accolade News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...