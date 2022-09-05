But policy needed to protect the national fuel stockpile
No commission will be paid to ‘facilitate’ partial sale of SA’s crude oil reserves
The sale has highlighted the absence of a fuel stocks policy despite a 2007 commission of inquiry recommendation
05 September 2022 - 20:59
There will be no commission paid to third parties to “facilitate” the latest partial sale of SA’s crude oil reserves, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) has confirmed. ..
But policy needed to protect the national fuel stockpile
No commission will be paid to ‘facilitate’ partial sale of SA’s crude oil reserves
The sale has highlighted the absence of a fuel stocks policy despite a 2007 commission of inquiry recommendation
There will be no commission paid to third parties to “facilitate” the latest partial sale of SA’s crude oil reserves, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) has confirmed. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos