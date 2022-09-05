State wants special entry application regarding ‘irregularities’ on Meyiwa trial dismissed
Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother, sister and several other people are implicated in his killing in the second docket
05 September 2022 - 20:58
The state has opposed the defence’s application for a special entry regarding “irregularities” which relate to the state’s non-disclosure of the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case...
