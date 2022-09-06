×

News

Health Squared: A month’s reprieve for the most vulnerable, costly catches for some joining other medical schemes

06 September 2022 - 10:43
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

More than 50 Health Squared medical scheme members undergoing dialysis will have their treatment and medication covered by the close-to-insolvent scheme until the end of this month, or until they join another scheme...

