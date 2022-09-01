×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Patients in hospital on Health Squared medical scheme will be covered, with T&Cs

01 September 2022 - 15:23
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

Many of the almost 24,000 Health Squared members who put their faith in the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) were on Thursday disappointed and stressed to discover the regulator was not able to broker a favourable “onboarding” deal with other schemes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ouch: loan applicant paid out almost R59k in a scam — don’t be next News
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Fowl dealings when you’re boxed in by the box Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Of global proportions: why small amounts are streaming out of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. How to find reputable solar suppliers, car repayment advice & warning of beauty ... Consumer Live
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | R400m: that’s how much ombuds had to force insurers to pay out ... News

Most read

  1. Patients in hospital on Health Squared medical scheme will be covered, with T&Cs News
  2. Auditor-general: law firm has already cleared Maluleke of corruption allegations News
  3. 'Corruption' allegations against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke without ... News
  4. PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)