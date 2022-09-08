How much Molefe owes the Eskom pension fund, and why he has not paid
The former Eskom CEO has applied for leave to appeal a court judgment ordering him to pay R10m
08 September 2022 - 19:00
Eskom on Wednesday announced it had successfully recovered the R30m it unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund for the benefit of former CEO Brian Molefe...
