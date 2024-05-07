WATCH | ‘Global power imbalance is causing humanitarian crisis,’ Botswana President Masisi tells summit
While developed nations have benefitted and contributed the most to the world's climate change challenges, the process to mitigate this is both unjust and unfair to poor nations that are also affected the most, says Masisi
07 May 2024 - 14:09
While developed nations have benefitted and contributed the most to the climate change challenges faced by the world, the process to mitigate this is both unjust and unfair to poor nations that are also affected the most...
