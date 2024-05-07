South Africa

‘Unacceptable’: Bolt on alleged stabbing of women passengers by driver

07 May 2024 - 12:38 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The driver allegedly chased his passengers on foot and stabbed two of them. Stock photo.
The driver allegedly chased his passengers on foot and stabbed two of them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/krsmanovic

E-hailing service Bolt says it immediately blocked a driver from the platform after he allegedly stabbed two female passengers during an altercation in Cape Town.

The driver was transporting women in Table View at the weekend when they had an altercation over where they would be dropped off.

Nonprofit organisation Women for Change said the driver allegedly started hitting one of his clients in the passenger seat. The women fled when the driver stopped. However, he pursued them on foot and allegedly stabbed and injured two of them.

An image shared on social media showed two women on the ground, one with a gaping wound on her back.

Bolt confirmed being aware of the alleged incident and on Tuesday described it as “completely unacceptable”.

“On learning of the incident, we immediately took action to block the driver from the platform while a thorough investigation is conducted. The safety and wellbeing of our riders are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises their safety or security,” said Sandra Buyole, PR manager for Africa at Bolt.

“Bolt will co-operate fully with the police investigation, providing any information possible that may lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator/s.  

“Bolt always has, and always will, condemn every instance of violence, no matter where or when it takes place, as it betrays everyone’s hope of a safe, secure South Africa where everyone can move around freely no matter their location or the time of day or night.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride

Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is a new South African-owned e-hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Is a costly surprise lurking in your car policy?

Even if you're all up to date on your car insurance premiums, a claim might be rejected if you’re in arrears on unrelated payments
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

A 'wee stop', speedsters and auto recovery: JMPD is on the beat

A minibus taxi driver has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a Johannesburg metro police officer after she reprimanded him for urinating in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  5. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped