News

Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work

Lawyers for acting public protector seek to put ‘necessary facts’ before the Western Cape High Court about ‘ongoing investigations’

12 September 2022 - 13:28 By FRANNY RABKIN

Lawyers for deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka want to intervene in the urgent litigation by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to secure her immediate return to work. ..

