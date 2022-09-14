×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Climate crisis

Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape

Last year alone, disasters led to 23.7m people migrating internally across the globe, and it's only set to get worse as the climate crisis deepens

14 September 2022 - 21:24
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

Extreme weather events, complicated by poverty and other socioeconomic challenges, are pushing South Africans across the landscape...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Charlotte Maxeke hospital at 90%, but parking problems, deadline challenges ... News
  2. Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape News
  3. National Senior Certificate comparable internationally but could do with a few ... News
  4. Not so fast: PP’s court bid to return to work ‘manifestly inappropriate’, say ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry