Climate crisis
Extreme weather events are pushing South Africans across the landscape
Last year alone, disasters led to 23.7m people migrating internally across the globe, and it's only set to get worse as the climate crisis deepens
14 September 2022 - 21:24
Extreme weather events, complicated by poverty and other socioeconomic challenges, are pushing South Africans across the landscape...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.