WATCH | Delivery app fills a void (and tummies) in Khayelitsha
Residents often order then schlep to the restaurant to collect their food, but new service is changing that
19 September 2022 - 20:49
Two SA entrepreneurs have started the first food delivery app service in Khayelitsha, Cape Town...
WATCH | Delivery app fills a void (and tummies) in Khayelitsha
Residents often order then schlep to the restaurant to collect their food, but new service is changing that
Two SA entrepreneurs have started the first food delivery app service in Khayelitsha, Cape Town...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos