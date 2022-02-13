Business

Orderin's takeaway — more ambitious vision needed

Delivery tech start-up plans to boost investment in B2B expansion aimed at serving big and small clients

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko

Food and medicine delivery company Orderin plans to raise another $10m (R150m) this year to further boost its offering for both big companies and SMEs set up and manage their e-commerce platforms.

The company announced last month it had raised R70m to expand its delivery-as-a-service software technology platform and related products to the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) market. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. Eskom tariff hike places SA smelters at risk Business
  4. Tennis shoes, iPads and new car tyres have one thing in common ... Business Times
  5. Retail investors are biting at Steinhoff, while institutional investors nibble Business

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022