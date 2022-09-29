ANC or SACP in 2024 polls? Cosatu leaves significant question hanging
Workers’ four-day gathering split in the middle as the matter is now in the hands members of the central executive committee
29 September 2022 - 19:36
Cosatu is kicking the can down the road on whether to ditch the ANC in the 2024 national and provincial polls in favour of rallying behind SACP to contest elections directly...
ANC or SACP in 2024 polls? Cosatu leaves significant question hanging
Workers’ four-day gathering split in the middle as the matter is now in the hands members of the central executive committee
Cosatu is kicking the can down the road on whether to ditch the ANC in the 2024 national and provincial polls in favour of rallying behind SACP to contest elections directly...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos