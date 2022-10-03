News

WATCH | ‘They feared us coming together’: John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu on ‘The Woman King’ success

Film has already grossed more than $46m in the US

03 October 2022 - 13:08 By Spotlight

"We are here. There is no mistaking it, we are capable."..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Can do: meet the artist who made a Mandela, Motsepe and Misuzulu from recycled ... News
  2. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  3. Principal absent since January, no cleaning staff, parents have had enough News
  4. Boarding at Cosmo City as opposed to Sandton may cost less as Gautrain explores ... News
  5. Teacher fired for second time over sex with pupil who killed herself News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor