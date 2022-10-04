‘Peace garden’ injects new hope into gang-ridden Lavender Hill community
The garden is a haven and has a cathartic effect on people in the community affected by gangsterism
04 October 2022 - 20:53
Growing up in the gang-ridden suburb of Lavender Hill in Cape Town, life has not been easy for Merissa America, a grade six primary school pupil...
‘Peace garden’ injects new hope into gang-ridden Lavender Hill community
The garden is a haven and has a cathartic effect on people in the community affected by gangsterism
Growing up in the gang-ridden suburb of Lavender Hill in Cape Town, life has not been easy for Merissa America, a grade six primary school pupil...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos