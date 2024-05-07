Worst of times — a tale of two RDP applicants
Thirty years into democracy, having a roof over their heads has been a very different journey for two families
07 May 2024 - 21:38
When Magotlhe Adolphinah Chilenje moved into her 36m2 Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) home in Braamfischerville, Soweto, in 1998, it was one of her proudest moments — it signalled the end of seven years of renting in someone else’s property. ..
