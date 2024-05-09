I’m no ANC member, says Doctor Khumalo after being spotted on campaign trail in ANC gear
'Campaigning is like luring and telling people to vote for a particular party and I was not doing that'
09 May 2024 - 16:45
Despite being pictured wearing a shirt and bucket hat bearing the ANC emblem, Bafana Bafana soccer legend Doctor Khumalo on Thursday said he was not campaigning for the governing party when he joined ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale’s door-to-door election campaign in Dube, Soweto, this week. ..
