‘I have been fair, reasonable, firm and balanced’: Dyantyi on why he wouldn’t recuse himself

Dali Mpofu accused section 194 committee chair Richard Dyantyi of bias and alleged he had a predetermined outcome

17 October 2022 - 20:34
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

The section 194 committee investigating public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to occupy office has accepted its chair Richard Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham’s decisions not to recuse themselves from the process...

