Blast from the past: 'Doring van Despatch' scores on Bok debut
Today in SA sports history: October 18
17 October 2022 - 20:28
1980 — Danie Gerber scores a try on international debut as the Springboks beat South America 22-13 in the first of two Tests in Montevideo. Morne du Plessis, the Bok captain since June 1975, missed the match because of injury. Flanker Theuns Stofberg was the skipper that day. ..
