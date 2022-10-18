Rock stars: how a group of scientists in SA rescued a rare 500kg chunk of human history
The patterns on the recovered rock are likely between 143,000 and 91,000 years old
18 October 2022 - 21:14 By Charles Helm and Jan Carlo De Vynck
Scientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mould growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the ninth century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder...
Rock stars: how a group of scientists in SA rescued a rare 500kg chunk of human history
The patterns on the recovered rock are likely between 143,000 and 91,000 years old
Scientific breakthroughs can happen in the strangest ways and places. Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin because of mould growing on a Petri dish left out while he was on holiday. Chinese monks in the ninth century wanted to make a potion for immortality: instead, they discovered gunpowder...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos