Two lion cubs removed from Westville home
The cubs were procured from a legitimate breeder in KZN
21 May 2024 - 19:06
Security and an animal protection organisation were alerted to the presence of two cubs in the yard of a Westville home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.