State lines up more than 170 witnesses in Estina dairy farm case
The Hawks, employees of local and international banks, employees of the Free State agriculture department are among the witnesses
03 November 2022 - 20:25 By Isaac Mahlangu
A total of 177 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the Estina dairy farm case in which former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is one of the 15 accused...
A total of 177 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the Estina dairy farm case in which former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is one of the 15 accused...
