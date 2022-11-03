News

Western Cape High Court sends Mkhwebane packing — again

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered to pay costs personally — jointly with UDM, PAC and ATM

03 November 2022 - 17:29 By FRANNY RABKIN

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lost another application in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday and was ordered to pay costs in her personal capacity. ..

