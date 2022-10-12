Mkhwebane urgently applies to appeal after high court rejects her back-to-work bid
The suspended public protector says her case “cries out” for interim protection
12 October 2022 - 15:15
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has urgently applied to appeal Tuesday's judgment that rejected her bid to immediately return to work...
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has urgently applied to appeal Tuesday's judgment that rejected her bid to immediately return to work...
