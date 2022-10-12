News

Mkhwebane urgently applies to appeal after high court rejects her back-to-work bid

The suspended public protector says her case “cries out” for interim protection

12 October 2022 - 15:15
Franny Rabkin journalist

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has urgently applied to appeal Tuesday's judgment that rejected her bid to immediately return to work...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ConCourt to hear appeals on Busisiwe Mkhwebane suspension in November South Africa
  2. Gcaleka 'unable to confirm' political interference in public protector’s office South Africa

Most read

  1. Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, ... News
  2. SABC blames Hlaudi Motsoeneng tenure for R2.8bn irregular expenditure News
  3. Experts issue warnings about SA’s first-choice antiretroviral News
  4. Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him News
  5. Court denies Mkhwebane’s bid to be reinstated pending confirmation by ConCourt News

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations