News

SA must come to my aid, says suspected Isis funder after US sanctions

Farhad Hoomer says his family is being harassed by men driving big, black cars and that his life is in danger

08 November 2022 - 13:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A Durban tycoon accused of funding terrorist group Islamic State has called on the South African government to step in to stop the US state department from harassing him...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman' News
  2. Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises News
  3. ANCYL wipes out old guard in NEC nomination list for mother body News
  4. Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote ... News
  5. Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead News

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist