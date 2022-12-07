Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station malfunctions

The facility is said to have broken down two years ago, forcing the club to construct an alternative sewer pit flowing into Isipingo River

The IFP has accused the eThekwini municipality of “turning a blind eye” to a malfunctioning sewage pump station in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, which has resulted in sewage spills onto the local golf course...