News

Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station malfunctions

The facility is said to have broken down two years ago, forcing the club to construct an alternative sewer pit flowing into Isipingo River

07 December 2022 - 19:11

The IFP has accused the eThekwini municipality of “turning a blind eye” to a malfunctioning sewage pump station in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, which has resulted in sewage spills onto the local golf course...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  2. ‘Needle in a haystack’: helicopter rescuers find missing Joburg cyclist waving ... News
  3. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  4. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  5. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar