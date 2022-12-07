Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa’s ConCourt case shows an irrational fear of parliament

For someone who is presumably not guilty of the mischief he is accused of, the president’s move is odd

07 December 2022 - 17:08
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

A lot can be said about the legal arguments constructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to the section 89 panel report. There are fascinating legal and political complexities worth engaging. Ramaphosa’s legal strategy, which also serves the political function of making sure he does not step aside before the ANC’s elective conference, is a good one, but it isn’t unanswerable. ..

