Paedophiles and water polo coaches targeted in Operation Nemo

High-ranking cop tells how top athletes have been targeted at elite schools in huge sexual offences network

08 December 2022 - 21:17 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Police will launch and prioritise an investigation into the targeting of star athletes at elite schools by their coaches — starting with the reopening of a sexual grooming case against former St Andrew’s College water polo coach David Mackenzie...

