Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt

If ever there was a capsule of elitism lodged firmly in the soil of the leafy suburbs of Cape Town it is Bishops Diocesan College. With its top-end facilities, elegant archways and emerald sports fields, it is the quintessential “prestigious private school”.

These past few days, behind its gleaming white walls, the Bishops community has had to think very carefully of how to manage its reputation while also investigating a case of sexual misconduct with due diligence, and providing support to other potential victims.

But beyond the politics of the school itself, it has been a real litmus test for society at large about what happens when we flip the gender script of what we think a sexual violation looks like.

The story of 30-year-old teacher and water polo coach Fiona Viotti’s sexual relationship with a pupil who matriculated last year has hogged the headlines. The teacher has resigned, and the school is now looking into a number of other such cases in which the teacher is possibly involved.

But, as the victim is a young male, and the perpetrator an older female, social media has made sure the story is papered over with jokes, memes and a communal nudge-nudge-wink-wink of the “every schoolboy’s fantasy” variety.

But how appropriate are those responses, and from what sensibilities do they spring?