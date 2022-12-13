Sweet berry leads to sour ordeal as SA records first karaka poisoning case
After two months of torment, a 46-year-old Cape Town woman has recovered from a fruit she found in her garden
13 December 2022 - 20:29
A woman who ate a tasty orange berry from a tree in her Cape Town garden went on to experience eight weeks of agony...
Sweet berry leads to sour ordeal as SA records first karaka poisoning case
After two months of torment, a 46-year-old Cape Town woman has recovered from a fruit she found in her garden
A woman who ate a tasty orange berry from a tree in her Cape Town garden went on to experience eight weeks of agony...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos